In Brief: ‘Black Panther’ sequel back on track; George Lucas honored, and more

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2022 at 4:03 pm

Following Letitia Wright's on-set injury and COVID-19 infections, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally restarting production in Atlanta this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last August, Wright suffered an injury while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Production was initially to have restarted last Monday, but was delayed due to several cast and crew, including Lupita Nyong’o, testing positive for COVID-19. Insiders tell THR the restart is not expected to impact the movie’s release date, which is currently November 11, 2022. It had already been moved once before, from July 8, 2022. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News...

Director George Lucas and Lucasfilm president/producer Kathleen Kennedy will be honored with the Producers Guild's 2022 Milestone Award, the Guild announced on Friday. The award is being given “for their unparalleled contributions to the film industry both individually and collaboratively through Lucasfilm.” The ceremony, originally scheduled for February 26, will now take place March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel. The Milestone Award is the PGA’s most prestigious honor, recognizing historic contributions to the entertainment industry. Past recipients include Walt Disney, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and James Cameron...

Comedy Central announced on Friday that South Park will return with new weekly episodes beginning February 2, following a COVID-19-forced hiatus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The last full season of South Park aired in late 2019. Meanwhile, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone produced a couple of hour-long episodes, "The Pandemic Special” which premiered September 30, 2020, and last year’s “South Park Vaccination Special” which premiered March 10. The new season will consist of six episodes. Parker and Stone inked a new deal last August, which runs through 2027 and includes 14 exclusive Paramount+ projects, along with the flagship series, entering its 25th season, being renewed through season 30...

GLOW's Alison Brie has been tapped to star opposite Peacemaker's John Cena in the action comedy Freelance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Freelance follows Cena as an ex-special forces operator who takes a job providing security for a journalist -- played by Brie -- who's hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go awry when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escape to the jungle where they must survive the military and wild animals, as well as each other...

