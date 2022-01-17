Today is Monday January 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Baylor no longer tops AP men’s basketball poll

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2022 at 3:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) – Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga has climbed back to the top of The Associated Press men’s basketball poll, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs got 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor round out the top five. A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Baylor saw its 21-game winning streak end with consecutive losses and 13 ranked teams lost last week, including nine on Saturday. Baylor plunged four spots to No. 5 while Southern California toppled 11 places to No. 16.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design