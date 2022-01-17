Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s home burglarized, $1 million in goods allegedly stolen

The new year wasn't off to a good start for Full House alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Their home has been burglarized, to the tune of $1 million.

The incident occurred on January 3 between 2 and 3 in the morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed to ABC News. Loughlin and Giannulli were not at their Hidden Hills home at the time. Neither were their children 23-year-old Bella, 23 and 22-year-old Olivia Jade.

Authorities state that the suspects entered through the back bedroom window of the couple's Los Angeles home and stole items worth approximately $1 million. They believe the burglars could be part of a South American crime group, which TMZ describes as a crew of crooks who "travel to America, hit locations and then quickly leave the country."

Loughlin "feels violated by what happened," according to a Us Weekly source, who added, "It was a very emotional day for her."

A search is underway for the suspects.

