Longview man charged with murder

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2022 at 10:56 am

LONGVIEW — A Longview man was arrested Sunday evening on a murder charge. According to our news partner KETK, 30-year-old Adrian Grissom was booked into the Gregg County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier that day. The warrant was signed by 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles. The details of the warrant are unknown. The county courthouse will be closed on Monday due to the MLK holiday. Grissom has no prior criminal record in Texas, according to a search of public records.

Go Back