‘Scream’ dethrones ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with $30.6 million box office debut

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2022 at 8:21 am

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures' fifth Scream film scared up an estimated $30.6 million at the box office to dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home, which held the top spot for the past four weeks. The horror flick, with returning stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, is expected to deliver an estimated $35 million factoring in Monday's Martin Luther King holiday.

The aforementioned Spider-Man: No Way Home slipped to second place -- though the web-slinger has nothing to complain about. The film took in an estimated $20.8 million between Friday and Sunday, and by the end of Monday the latest Spider-Man film should pass $700 million stateside, good enough for fourth place on the list of highest-grossing domestic releases of all time, behind Avatar's $760.5 million, Avengers: Endgame with $858.4 million and Star Wars: Episode VII -- The Force Awakens with $936.7 million.

Finishing in third place was Universal's Sing 2 with an estimated $8.3 million between Friday and Sunday. It's projected to finish the long weekend with $11 million. The animated musical has earned $119.4 million to date here in the States to go along with $96.3 million internationally, bringing its four-week worldwide total to $215.7 million.

The female-led thriller, The 335, continued to struggle, finishing fourth in its second week of release with an estimated $2.3 million. The film has collected a total of $8.4 million domestically, and $2.6 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $11 million.

Rounding out the top five was The King's Man, finishing just percentage points behind with an estimated $2.3 million. It is projected to make $3 million by the end of Monday. The King’s Man’s domestic box-office total now sits at $28.7 million. The movie has grabbed $63.8 million overseas, putting its worldwide tally at $92.5 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back