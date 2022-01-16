Today is Sunday January 16, 2022
Record-setting Texas Tech K Garibay into NFL draft

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2022 at 5:08 pm
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay is bypassing his final season of eligibility for the NFL draft. Garibay will leave Tech as the most accurate field goal kicker in school history and with the longest game-winning kick in FBS history. Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal on the final play of a 41-38 win over Iowa State on Nov. 13. That was the longest field goal in Texas Tech history, and longest for a Big 12 kicker since 1999. He made 15 of 16 field goals this season, and 23 of 27 in two years as Tech’s primary kicker.



