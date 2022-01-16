Today is Sunday January 16, 2022
Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2022 at 5:05 pm
COLLEYVILLE (AP) — A rabbi who was among four people held hostage at a Texas synagogue says their captor became “increasingly belligerent and threatening” toward the end of the 10-hour standoff. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker on Sunday credited security training he said his congregation has received over the years for helping them survive the hostage situation Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth. Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram as the hostage-taker. He was killed after an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.



