Posted/updated on: January 16, 2022 at 8:04 am
Earthquake rattles parts of Greece; no damage reported

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled northern Greece and was felt in the capital Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor occurred at 1:48 p.m. (1148 GMT; 6:48 a.m. EST) in the Aegean Sea near the Mount Athos peninsula at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles), according to the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics.

The earthquake was felt in Athens, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of the epicenter.



