Today is Sunday January 16, 2022
White, Murray fuel Spurs past Clippers, 101-94

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2022 at 4:23 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrick White had 19 points in his return from a five-game absence, Dejounte Murray added 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 101-94 on Saturday night to snap a five-game skid. Amir Coffey had 20 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. added 15 points for the Clippers. They have lost two straight after a two-game winning streak. With San Antonio leading 97-94, Murray deflected and stole an outlet pass after missing a 14-foot jumper with 2:28 remaining. The play enabled the Spurs to take a 101-94 lead that they maintained for the victory. White was 7 for 11 from the field after sitting out in the NBAs health and safety protocols.



