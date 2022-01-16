Today is Sunday January 16, 2022
Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2022 at 4:17 am
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 for the Stars’ seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss at Florida the previous night due to salary cap issues.



