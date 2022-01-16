Today is Sunday January 16, 2022
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2022 at 3:57 am
COLLEYVILLE (AP) — A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. One of four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the standoff. Authorities said three others got out when an FBI SWAT team entered the building about 9 p.m. The hostage taker was killed. The FBI says there’s no immediate indication the man had connections to any broader plan but that the agency’s investigation “will have global reach.”



