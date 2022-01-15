Today is Saturday January 15, 2022
Williams, No. 23 Sooner women, roll past TCU 100-71

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2022 at 4:27 pm
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 23 Oklahoma rolled to a 100-71 win over TCU. The Sooners made 11 of 25 3-pointers and shot 54% overall for their best start in league play in six years. Tavy Diggs scored 16 points and Lauren Heard 15 for the Horned Frogs. The Sooners shot 56% (18 of 32) in the first half, steadily building a 49-33 lead. The Horned Frogs shot just 38% (13 of 34). Scott and Vann had 11 points each and Williams 10 on 5-for-5 shooting with eight rebounds.



