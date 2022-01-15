Today is Saturday January 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2022 at 4:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez near his home in Fort Worth, Texas, has been ruled a suicide. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office in Texas released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found. The Rays announced the death in a Twitter post last Tuesday but did not release details. Ramirez was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016. He played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design