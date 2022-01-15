Today is Saturday January 15, 2022
NFL executives want, expect more Black coaches to be hired

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2022 at 6:24 am
The NFL has taken several steps to improve diversity among leadership positions, yet Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach after Brian Flores and David Culley were fired this week. League officials want to see immediate improvement, but are optimistic that numbers will increase at both coach and GM positions based on the interview requests teams have made so far. The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which advocates for diverse hiring, said in a statement that the firing of Flores and Culley is a “disappointment given efforts to increase the representation of Black coaches as head coaches in the NFL.”



