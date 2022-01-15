Today is Saturday January 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bennett scores 3 goals as Panthers hammer Stars 7-1

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2022 at 6:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored his second hat trick this season and added an assist to lead the Florida Panthers over the Dallas Stars 7-1. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists to give him 51 points. Gustav Forsling scored his first of the season, Anthony Duclair had a goal and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers. Brandon Montour had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves. Bennett also had three goals Oct. 16 against the Islanders, the second game of the season. The Panthers are 7-0-1 since the extended Christmas break and they improved to 20-3-0 at home. Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which fell to 4-11-1 on the road.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design