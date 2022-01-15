Today is Saturday January 15, 2022
Garland, Allen lead Cavaliers past struggling Spurs, 114-109

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2022 at 6:19 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Garland scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat San Antonio 114-109, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to five. Jarrett Allen finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Cleveland, which won its third straight and fourth in five games. Dejounte Murray had 30 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for San Antonio, which is 1-7 in the new year. Keldon Johnson added 18 points and Bryn Forbes had 15. The Spurs struggled against Cleveland’s front court of 7-footers Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen, and the 6-11 Allen. Mobley added 15 points and Markkanen had eight.



