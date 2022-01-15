Today is Saturday January 15, 2022
Mavs rout Grizzlies 112-85, ending Memphis’ winning streak

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2022 at 6:13 am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his 40th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks used a second-half rally to rout Memphis 112-85 and end the Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games. Doncic had 18 points in the second half, connecting on 8 of 10 shots. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Jalen Brunson and Marquese Chriss had 15 points each, with Brunson adding nine assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 19 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane had 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 12. The Grizzlies lost for the first time since Dec. 23.



