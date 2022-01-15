Today is Saturday January 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2022 at 6:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — The impact of a sweeping new voting law that Republicans pushed through last year over Democrats’ protests is drawing fire again. Thousands of Texans, including some U.S. citizens, have received letters saying they have been flagged as potential non-citizens who could be kicked off voting rolls. And local elections officials say hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected for not including required new information. As of Friday, Harris County officials said they had rejected more than 200 of 1,200 applications from voters in the Houston area. The Secretary of State’s office said in a statement Friday that counties should check with it on how to properly reject mail ballots.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design