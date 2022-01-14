Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for playoff game against Steelers

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 5:52 pm

By ADAM TEICHER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Sunday night’s wild-card-round playoff game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ second-leading rusher this season with 517 yards, will miss his third straight game because of a shoulder injury.

Edwards-Helaire practiced on Wednesday for the first time since injuring the shoulder in a Week 16 win over the Steelers. But the Chiefs shut him down on Thursday and Friday, and will list him as out on their final injury report of the week.

“He tested [the shoulder] out a few days ago, and it wasn’t quite as good as we thought it might be and he thought it might be,” coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs’ top reserve running back, Darrel Williams, was limited in practice this week because of an injured toe. Williams did not play in the second half of last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs also have Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore at running back. The two combined to rush for 54 yards in the game against the Broncos, and McKinnon caught a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill practiced all week, and barring a setback before kickoff, he will play against the Steelers. He missed much of last week’s game because of a sore heel.

