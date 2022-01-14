Oath Keepers founder makes initial court appearance

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 5:07 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group will remain in jail until a court hearing next Thursday. Stewart Rhodes made his initial court appearance in Plano, Texas, on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The seditious conspiracy charges against Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers members or associates are the first to be levied in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

