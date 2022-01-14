Today is Friday January 14, 2022
Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 4:57 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – A district attorney says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state’s open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Austin-based Travis County district attorney’s office told the Republican attorney general in a letter Thursday that he had four days to remedy the issue or face a lawsuit. Paxton’s office has not responded to a request for comment Friday. Several news organizations have requested his communications from around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, event under the Texas Public Information Act.



