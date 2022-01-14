Today is Friday January 14, 2022
Alec Baldwin reportedly surrenders his cellphone in ‘Rust’ investigation

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 4:46 pm
A month after New Mexico authorities issued a search warrant for it, Alec Baldwin has reportedly surrendered his cellphone to law enforcement. 

The Santa Fe District Attorney tells ABC News that they now have the device; investigators sought to find information possibly related to Baldwin fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western Rust, an October 21, 2021, incident that also injured director Joel Souza.

New Mexico authorities said as late as Thursday that they hadn't received the phone.

Last weekend, Baldwin insisted that he was cooperating with investigators' request despite the delay, telling followers on Instagram that any story to the contrary was "a lie."

Baldwin's lawyer Aaron Dyer had previously issued a statement that claimed they wanted to "take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin's family and personal information...unrelated to the investigation," as "[a] phone contains a person's entire life, and personal information needs to be protected."

Other outlets, including Variety, noted that the actor had surrendered his phone to the Suffolk County, New York, authorities, who were going to "download the data and provide relevant material to the Santa Fe County (N.M.) Sheriff's Office."

Late last year, Baldwin insisted to ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he didn't pull the trigger of the vintage-style Colt revolver he was pointing at Hutchins during a rehearsal. Nevertheless, a live round that went unnoticed in the pistol discharged.

