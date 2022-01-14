Today is Friday January 14, 2022
Doubt raised in case of mom accused of putting son in trunk

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 1:59 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – A judge has found no probable cause to support a charge a Houston mother faces after being accused of placing her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 41-year-old mother had been charged by prosecutors with endangering a child after authorities say her son was found Jan. 3 in her car’s trunk at a drive-thru testing site in northwest Houston. But during a court hearing Thursday, state District Judge Chris Morton ruled prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to support the charge. A spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors will review evidence before deciding how to proceed in the case.



