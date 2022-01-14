Today is Friday January 14, 2022
Roberts: Still “a few weeks” likely left in omicron surge

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 1:58 pm
Roberts: Still “a few weeks” likely left in omicron surgeTYLER — NET Health CEO George Roberts assesses the latest COVID-19 picture in East Texas. He tells KTBB the area is apparently “right in the middle” of the omicron surge, which he still expects to continue “for a few more weeks.” Though Smith and Gregg Counties saw drops in community spread, Roberts points out that that could turn in the other direction at any time — and other counties saw increases in spread. Roberts also notes, “The numbers that we’re sharing don’t include a number of the at-home tests…that are coming back positive as well.” And he continues to strongly urge vaccinations and staying home when you’re sick. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



