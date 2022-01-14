The Betty White Challenge has raised more than $550K

The Betty White Challenge, created in memory of the late TV icon who passed away on December 31 at the age of 99, has been a smashing success, to say the least.

The challenge, an online event set for January 17 -- on what would've been the star's 100th birthday -- encourages people to donate $5 to animal rescue organizations in her name.

Since its announcement last week, organizers report that 17,000 fundraisers have been created on Facebook and Instagram and more than $550K has already been raised -- 100% of the money going directly to the challenge.

Uber has even joined the Betty White Challenge with a donation of $50,000 to the ASPCA to donate to local shelters.

You can participate nationally in the challenge by donating to Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. You can donate on Facebook or Instagram.

You can also click the menu bar on the Facebook mobile app or scroll the menu on the left on facebook.com to find the ‘Fundraisers’ icon, or click here to go straight to an explore page and search for “#BettyWhiteChallenge” fundraisers.

There are several local charities and shelters with active fundraisers that you can support, including SPCA of Wake County in Garner, North Carolina or Kitsap Humane Society in Silverdale, Washington.

