Today is Friday January 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Downtown celebration resumes for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 12:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Downtown celebration resumes for Martin Luther King, Jr., DayTYLER — After going virtual last year due to COVID, the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum is back with its standard Martin Luther King, Jr., Day Interfaith Community Celebration. It all happens Monday and features keynote speaker Kim Lewis, CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas. The theme of the 36th annual celebration is “Everybody Can Be Great Because Everybody Can Serve.” Beginning at 9 a.m. on the downtown square, the event will feature a familiar sequence — including a march to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where the customary interfaith service will be offered. Masks will be required for the activities. Again this year, Tyler Together will also be holding an essay and visual arts contest in conjunction with the holiday. Click here for more information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design