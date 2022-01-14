Downtown celebration resumes for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 12:40 pm

TYLER — After going virtual last year due to COVID, the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum is back with its standard Martin Luther King, Jr., Day Interfaith Community Celebration. It all happens Monday and features keynote speaker Kim Lewis, CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas. The theme of the 36th annual celebration is “Everybody Can Be Great Because Everybody Can Serve.” Beginning at 9 a.m. on the downtown square, the event will feature a familiar sequence — including a march to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where the customary interfaith service will be offered. Masks will be required for the activities. Again this year, Tyler Together will also be holding an essay and visual arts contest in conjunction with the holiday. Click here for more information.

Go Back