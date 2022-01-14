Today is Friday January 14, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 10:34 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:


Netflix
Cheer (Season 2): The Emmy-winning sensation Cheer is back for a second season and the stakes have never been higher for the Navarro squad.

Brazen: Based on the novel by Nora Roberts, and starring Alyssa MilanoBrazen follows mystery writer Grace as she attempts to solve the mystery of her sister’s murder.

The House: Become immersed by The House, a dark comedy made by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation.


Hulu
Sex Appeal: Genius Avery asks her best friend Larson to help her master her sexuality in this new teen comedy film.


HBOMax
Somebody Somewhere: Struggling to fit into her hometown, Sam turns to singing, which leads her on a journey to self-discovery.


Apple TV+
The Tragedy of Macbeth: Joel Coen directs Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in his fierce adaptation of William Shakespeare's play Macbeth.  


Amazon Prime Video
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: Your favorite monsters are back and funnier than ever.

