Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

January 14, 2022

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:



Netflix

Cheer (Season 2): The Emmy-winning sensation Cheer is back for a second season and the stakes have never been higher for the Navarro squad.

Brazen: Based on the novel by Nora Roberts, and starring Alyssa Milano, Brazen follows mystery writer Grace as she attempts to solve the mystery of her sister’s murder.

The House: Become immersed by The House, a dark comedy made by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation.



Hulu

Sex Appeal: Genius Avery asks her best friend Larson to help her master her sexuality in this new teen comedy film.



HBOMax

Somebody Somewhere: Struggling to fit into her hometown, Sam turns to singing, which leads her on a journey to self-discovery.



Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Joel Coen directs Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in his fierce adaptation of William Shakespeare's play Macbeth.



Amazon Prime Video

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: Your favorite monsters are back and funnier than ever.

