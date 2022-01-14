Jon Wolfe to headline Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 11:56 am

TYLER — Country music star Jon Wolfe will headline this year’s Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, set for June 11 at the Texas Rose Horse Park — the gala’s home for the past four years. The 2022 event, the 34th, will be called “Neon Rose.” The Cattle Barons’ Gala is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. Click here or call 903-570-8126 for more information.

