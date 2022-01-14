Today is Friday January 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jon Wolfe to headline Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2022 at 11:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


John Wolfe to headline Tyler Cattle Barons’ GalaTYLER — Country music star Jon Wolfe will headline this year’s Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, set for June 11 at the Texas Rose Horse Park — the gala’s home for the past four years. The 2022 event, the 34th, will be called “Neon Rose.” The Cattle Barons’ Gala is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. Click here or call 903-570-8126 for more information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design