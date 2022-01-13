Today is Thursday January 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2022 at 4:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients. The lawsuit filed by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday comes years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider. The money Texas is seeking to recoup from Planned Parenthood paid for health care including cancer screenings, but not abortion services. Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design