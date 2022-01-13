Today is Thursday January 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Shanahan, Quinn bring painful past to 49ers-Cowboys meeting

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2022 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will always share the painful memory of coaching in the Super Bowl together with Atlanta five years ago. That’s when the Falcons lost to New England in overtime after infamously blowing a 28-3 lead in the second half. The wild-card meeting Sunday between the 49ers and Cowboys will be the first postseason game involving both coaches since that crushing Super Bowl loss in Houston. Quinn was Atlanta’s coach, and Shanahan was his offensive coordinator.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design