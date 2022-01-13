Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth revokes Prince Andrew’s military titles, royal patronages amid Epstein scandal

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2022 at 11:27 am

Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth revokes Prince Andrew’s military titles, royal patronages amid Epstein scandal – Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has had his military titles and royal patronages revoked just one day after his attempt to have a lawsuit dismissed from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was denied. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Andrew’s titles and patronages have been returned to his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the palace said in a statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

On Wednesday, a federal judge in New York rejected Prince Andrew’s claim that a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein exempted him from civil litigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

