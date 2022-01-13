Driver arrested following wreck involving disabled vehicle

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2022 at 10:59 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Kilgore man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter following a wreck Wednesday night. According to the DPS report, Gary L. Nichols, 40, of Kilgore, was headed east on Hwy 31, approximately 13 miles east of Tyler, when he struck a disabled vehicle. Two male occupants were attempting to push/pull the vehicle while the driver and female passenger remained inside. Jace D. Taylor, 22, of Overton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Devin C. Hardee, 24, of Overton, was transported to UT-Health East Texas Tyler in stable condition. Ashley L. Wilson, 22, of Overton, was also transported to UT-Health East Texas Tyler in critical condition. Hayley Wilson, 23, of Overton, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in critical condition.

Go Back