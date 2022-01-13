Michael B. Jordan throws surprise birthday party for Lori Harvey, Babyface and Magic Johnson to guest star on ‘black-ish’, and more

Michael B. Jordan surprised his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, with an early birthday party Monday. The model turns 25 on January 13, however, the Journal for Jordan star decided to have a celebration for her three days in advance at Nobu Malibu in California, according to Page Six.

Harvey's manager, Tre Thomas, announced at the party, "[Michael] loves you and can't be here tonight, but enjoy your night. It's on him." Although a specific reason was not given for Jordan's absence, it is believed he was busy working on Creed III which he is starring in and directing.

The model shared several videos in her Instagram Story, walking into a room decked out in balloons, including a big silver "25" for her milestone birthday. The tables are adorned with beautiful white floral arrangements, as well as custom menus that read "Lori's 25th."

"Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan," the model wrote on one post. "Sisters," she wrote for another photo which featured Normani and actress Ryan Destiny from grown-ish.

In other news, Lori's father, Steve Harvey, says he will not star in another comedy special because cancel culture has killed comedy.

“Nobody can say anything he wants to — Chris Rock can’t, Kevin Hart can’t, Cedric the Entertainer can’t, D.L. Hughley can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven," Harvey said Tuesday during the Television Critics Association press tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Finally, following Michelle Obama's appearance on the season debut episode of black-ish, more guest stars are lined up. Babyface, Magic Johnson, Vivica A. Fox, Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, and more will appear in the eighth and final season, Deadline reports.

