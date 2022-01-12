Today is Wednesday January 12, 2022
Man arrested for damaging American jet in Honduras released

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2022 at 2:32 pm
MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – A passenger arrested in Honduras for damaging the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding has been released by authorities. The flight scheduled to depart for Miami on Tuesday afternoon was delayed for hours until a replacement plane could be arranged. The flight arrived in Florida early Wednesday, about eight hours late. The passenger arrested in the incident, however, was released by authorities in Honduras who said that American Airlines did not press charges. The Texas airline did not immediately confirm that it did not seek to press charges Wednesday.



