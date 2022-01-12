Today is Wednesday January 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


More good sales tax numbers for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2022 at 1:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


More good sales tax numbers for Tyler and LongviewAUSTIN — Tyler and Longview continue to show up well in the latest sales tax allocation figures from the state comptroller’s office. For the month of January, Tyler gets $4,996,960.85, a big leap from the $3,670,114.25 reported a year ago. In Longview, $3,511,150.03 was allocated, well above the $2,616,475.39 figure reported at this time last year. Statewide, there was a 26.8 per cent increase in allocations from January 2021. Click this link to see figures for individual entities around the state.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design