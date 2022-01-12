More good sales tax numbers for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2022 at 1:57 pm

AUSTIN — Tyler and Longview continue to show up well in the latest sales tax allocation figures from the state comptroller’s office. For the month of January, Tyler gets $4,996,960.85, a big leap from the $3,670,114.25 reported a year ago. In Longview, $3,511,150.03 was allocated, well above the $2,616,475.39 figure reported at this time last year. Statewide, there was a 26.8 per cent increase in allocations from January 2021. Click this link to see figures for individual entities around the state.

