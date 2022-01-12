Today is Wednesday January 12, 2022
Chris Hemsworth proves Thor is no match for Captain America when it comes to splitting logs

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2022 at 1:30 pm
He should have used Thor's massive axe Stormbreaker. In a new Instagram postChris Hemsworth is getting in some practical exercise, by trying to split a log. 

The operative word is "Trying."

To the giggling delight of his pal and Centr app trainer Luke Zocchi, who is filming, Hemsworth chops away, to no avail. 

After six tries, Thor splits it, and screams and flexes triumphantly. "When at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try again and again" he posted.

Suffice it to say, he's no match for Chris Evans in the log-splitting game -- at least onscreen. In Captain America: Civil War, Evans' heroic alter-ego literally splits a log in half with his bare hands.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



