Boil water notice for part of Lindale

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2022 at 12:53 pm

LINDALE — The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice to customers on Woodsprings Road from Pearl Street to Shelly Drive and all of Shelly Drive. There are a total of 27 homes affected. Officials say a contractor hit a water line. They hope to rescind the notice by late Thursday morning. If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Lindale at 903-882-4948.

