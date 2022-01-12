Today is Wednesday January 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler City Council acts on several items; water office lobby closed

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2022 at 12:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler City Council acts on several items; water office lobby closedTYLER — The city of Tyler is announcing several items of interest or concern. First, the Tyler Water Utilities Water Business Office lobby will be closed through Jan. 19 due to COVID-19. Customers can do business online, by phone, and at the kiosk. The closure will not affect water or sewer services. Meantime, the City Council has taken action on several items. Councilmembers okayed a contract to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2022. Additionally, the Council approved a contract to complete the design for the Legacy Trail extension project. Also approved: a consulting contract for the development of a concept to support revitalization efforts in the downtown area. Click this link for more information on most of those items, or click here if you have further questions.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design