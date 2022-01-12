Tyler City Council acts on several items; water office lobby closed

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2022 at 12:37 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is announcing several items of interest or concern. First, the Tyler Water Utilities Water Business Office lobby will be closed through Jan. 19 due to COVID-19. Customers can do business online, by phone, and at the kiosk. The closure will not affect water or sewer services. Meantime, the City Council has taken action on several items. Councilmembers okayed a contract to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2022. Additionally, the Council approved a contract to complete the design for the Legacy Trail extension project. Also approved: a consulting contract for the development of a concept to support revitalization efforts in the downtown area. Click this link for more information on most of those items, or click here if you have further questions.

