More schools closing due to COVID

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2022 at 1:28 pm

EAST TEXAS — More East Texas school districts are announcing temporarily closures due to COVID-19 issues. Overton ISD students will not be attending class January 13 and 14 due to the large number of absences being experienced by faculty and staff, according to a news release. Employees who are not quarantining will work the normal work day both days, and classes will resume January 18. Most high school extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. Coaches and sponsors will be contacting their students with more details.

According to our news partner KETK. Elysian Fields Elementary School announced in a Facebook post that they would be closed through next Tuesday. Classes will resume on Jan. 19, the district said. While the campus is closed, there will be no virtual learning. The district encourages all students, staff and community members to continue to monitor their health. During the closure, they will deeply sanitize the campus to ensure that it is ready to re-open on the 19th. In Tyler, Promise Academy will close until Jan. 18. Head of School Sarah Cumming said more than 30% of students were absent on Monday. One student tested positive for COVID-19 and others are quarantining because family members tested positive. The school is also closing to deep clean their facility. Elsewhere, Henderson County’s Trinidad ISD will be closed through Monday due to COVID.

