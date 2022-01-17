Today is Monday January 17, 2022
Wise Elementary Road opens Tuesday

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2022 at 3:47 pm
Wise Elementary Road soon to openCHAPEL HILL — The new Wise Elementary Road will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the Chapel Hill ISD Operations Department. The new road, approved by school trustees, will bring changes to the drop-off and pick-up system for staff, parents, family, and community members. In 2020, a traffic study was conducted by an engineering firm which reported traffic issues. Soon after, the Operations Department proposed the plan to the school board. “What we saw was a congestion of vehicles at the traffic light. All trying to use one exit and one entrance. It created a very tight congested area at the intersection, and it made it difficult for vehicles and buses to drive in,” said Steve Lenz, Executive Director of Operations and Administrative Services, as quoted in a news release.

The district says its objective is to alleviate the high volumes of traffic drivers were experiencing. “The new road allows for dual lanes going in which will allow more vehicles to stack up,” said Lenz, again quoting from the release. Click here to view a video about the project. For further information about the Wise Elementary Road, contact the Transportation Department at (903) 566-2441.



