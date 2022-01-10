Today is Monday January 10, 2022
68-year-old Louisiana woman dies after 2-vehicle fiery crash in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2022 at 11:10 am
68-year-old Louisiana woman dies after 2-vehicle fiery crash in Gregg CountyGREGG COUNTY, Texas – A 68-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle fiery crash in Gregg County on Friday night around 10:32 p.m. on I-20 a mile and a half west of Kilgore. According to our news partner KETK, Linda Blaney, 68, of Shreveport, LA was driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute east and was in the inside lane disabled when she appeared to have had a single-vehicle crash. An 18-wheeler also driving east in the inside lane hit her, according to DPS. Blaney’s car caught on fire and was engulfed in flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler identified as Jeremy Ragle, 40, of Emory did not have any injuries, according to DPS.



