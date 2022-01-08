Today is Saturday January 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mexico ends year with inflation at 7.36%, most in 20 years

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2022 at 4:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Mexico ends year with inflation at 7.36%, most in 20 years

By The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — Mexico ended 2021 with an annualized inflation rate of 7.36%, the highest in 20 years, the national statistics institute said Friday.

Inflation in December continued at about the same rate as in November, and was led by fresh food products, air travel and other rising costs.

The institute said inflation was last that high in 2001.

Mexico’s central bank faces pressure to increase interest rates, without constraining economic growth. The country’s interbank interest rate is around 5.50%, and the target inflation rate of 3% seems a very distant goal.

Some analysts see inflation continuing high through the first quarter of 2022.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design