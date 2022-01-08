Federal funding halted for Hurricane Harvey assistance

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2022 at 4:11 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development is halting the distribution of $1.95 billion for flood mitigation projects following Hurricane Harvey. A Friday news release from HUD said the Texas General Land Office has failed to provide paperwork detailing how the money would be spent to help people and communities at risk of natural disasters and climate change. The statement says the state has 45 days to provide the paperwork. Land commissioner spokesperson Brittany Eck told the Houston Chronicle that a 628 page document provided to HUD satisfied the requirement and called the move “political.”

Go Back