Today is Saturday January 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament due to injury

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2022 at 3:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kelly Defina/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Naomi Osaka on Saturday withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set due to an abdominal injury, saying she needed to rest before the Australian Open.

"I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the #AusOpen. Thank you to the tournament and the fans," Naomi Osaka said in a statement released by the Australian Open over Twitter.

"Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took," Osaka said via Twitter.

Osaka was scheduled to play in a semi-final match the day she withdrew. Her scheduled opponent, Veronika Kudermetova, will advance immediately the final.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start Jan. 17.

Representatives for Osaka and the Australian Tennis did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design