Mavericks coach Jason Kidd enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 6:42 pm

By TIM MACMAHON

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kidd is the 13th NBA head coach to enter the protocols this season.

Kidd tested positive Thursday night after the team traveled to Houston for the road game Friday against the Rockets. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will serve as acting head coach in Kidd’s absence.

The Mavs, who are 20-18 and on a four-game winning streak, have been hit especially hard by the omicron variant’s surge. Dallas has had 11 players enter the protocols, including two replacement players on 10-day hardship deals, as well as multiple assistant coaches.

Power forward/center Kristaps Porzingis and backup center Boban Marjanovic were the only Dallas players still in protocols Friday.

Go Back