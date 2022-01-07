Damon Wayans Jr. reportedly producing a female-driven reboot of ‘The Honeymooners’

January 7, 2022

John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Deadline reports that Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment are producing a "reimagining" of the classic family comedy The Honeymooners -- with "a bold, female-driven" twist.

CBS Studios is producing the project, which is being written by Lindsey Shockley, a veteran of ABC's black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish.

According to Deadline, the network says the project centers "around new wife Ruth and her husband Alex who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way."

The description goes on to tease, "But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household?"

Of course, the original Honeymooners starred Jackie Gleason, and was spun from one of his classic sketches from The Jackie Gleason Show.

Gleason played hot-headed bus driver Ralph Kramden, and Audrey Meadows co-starred his wife, Alice -- who usually outwitted her scheming "King of the Castle." Art Carney famously portrayed Ralph's buddy and bumbling neighbor Ed Norton.

