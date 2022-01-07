Cherokee County Jail suspends in-person visitation

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 4:54 pm

RUSK — The Cherokee County Jail adds its name to the list of jails suspending in-person visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On issuance of the notice Friday, officials announced it will be in effect for 30 days and may be extended if that’s deemed necessary. In a news release, officials said the last several days have seen a sharp increase in inmate COVID cases elsewhere and that number is expected to rise. They noted that no known COVID cases have turned up in Cherokee County, with the new policy being adopted as a safety measure, in cooperation with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. Video and phone calls may still be made at cost, with equipment provided by the jail.

