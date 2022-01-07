Today is Friday January 07, 2022
Disney/Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ skipping theaters, coming to Disney+ on March 11

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 5:58 pm
Disney/Pixar

The latest offering from Disney/Pixar, Turning Red, will follow its predecessors Luca, and Soul, by debuting directly on Disney+.

The trailer for Turning Red have been playing in theaters -- oddly, ahead of the very different, adult-themed action film The King's Man, which was produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. However, it seems uncertainty about the COVID-19 Omicron variant has ultimately led execs to decide the movie won't have a theatrical bow after all.

Turning Red centers on a little girl named Mei -- indeed, the preview has fun with *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" -- who turns into a magical, giant red panda when she gets flustered.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

