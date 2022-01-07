Today is Friday January 07, 2022
NTSB: Helicopter rotated out of control before fatal crash

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 3:58 pm
LIVINGSTON (AP) – Federal investigators say a helicopter rotated out of control before crashing in East Texas, killing a passenger and injuring the pilot and two other passengers. The Bell 206B helicopter crashed Dec. 30 onto a woodpile in a field in Livingston, about 70 miles northwest of Houston. In a Friday preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that a passenger told investigators that the helicopter was hovering when the aircraft began rotating to the right. After the second rotation, the helicopter’s rotor blades struck a tree and it crashed. The cause of the loss of control remains under investigation.



