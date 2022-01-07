Today is Friday January 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mother pleads guilty in 2-year-old Houston girl’s death

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2022 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in 2020 has pleaded guilty for her role in the child’s death. Court records show Sahara Ervin pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a human corpse, during a court hearing Wednesday. Maliyah Bass had been playing in her apartment complex’s playground on Aug. 22, 2020, when she went missing. A day later, a jogger spotted her body in Brays Bayou about 17 miles west of Maliyah’s home. Police arrested the 22-year-old Ervin and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Travion Thompson, and charged them both with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Thompson is set to appear in court next week.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design